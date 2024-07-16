Houston Texans Sign Promising Defensive End From UFL
Training camp is nearly here in the NFL, which means teams are beginning to fill in the rest of their rosters as they begin to round things out. With camp soon to come, the Houston Texans took to the UFL to sign a defensive end.
According to UFL's communications department, the Texans signed D.C. Defenders defensive end Malik Fisher to the team's 90-man roster, though the Defenders will retain his UFL rights.
After going undrafted out of Villanova, Fisher spent the 2023 season with the Defenders, where he posted 3 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 10 games.
The deal signed gives Fisher comfort, should he not make the Texans' 53-man roster he can return to the UFL, where he'll re-join the Defenders.
The Texans have star power at the defensive end position with Will Anderson Jr. on one end and Danielle Hunter opposite of him. Still, the team is going to look for depth behind those two. Jerry Hughes, Derek Barnett, Dylan Horton and seventh-round pick Solomon Byrd round out the position
The Texans' defensive end group could be among the strongest position groups within the team next season. Adding more depth for camp is the right move, helping each of the defensive ends develop and improve their games.
The Texans head into training camp looking to build a Super Bowl-contending roster. The camp will allow them to get a look at depth and potential pieces, while their starters and stars can hone their craft ahead of a huge campaign.
There's a lot riding on second-year star quarterback CJ Stroud and his offense, and Anderson Jr. will be anchoring the defense. DeMeco Ryans is heading into his second season as the team's head coach staring at a huge opportunity.
