Houston Texans Rookie WR Provides Hilarious Update on Fishing Channel
The Houston Texans needed to add weapons around C.J. Stroud, and they did just that with the drafting of Jayden Higgins. Higgins was among the most soughtafter players in the draft, and when he fell to the second round, the Texans made sure he didn't drop any further.
His speed and catch radius should both be huge pluses for Stroud and the Texans offense. With Tank Dell expected to miss the 2025 season and Stefon Diggins in New England, the options were limited for Houston prior to the draft as it didn't do much in free agency to boost its receiving weapons.
Higgins will be with Houston this upcoming season after inking his rookie deal recently, a contract that set NFL history. Coming from Iowa State, Higgins and his Iowa State teammate Jaylin Noel were both taken by the Texans with the latter being selected in the third round via Houston's third pick of the draft. Between the two Iowa State stars, the Texans selected Aireontae Ersery out of Minnesota.
That said, now seeing on-field work with the Texans, reporters were able to catch up with Higgins. He was asked about his fishing channel, to which he provided a hilarious update and also spoke on his relationship with Noel.
It appears the fishing channel is somewhat inactive now, although it certainly seems like Higgins had fun with it during his days with the Cyclones. Hearing him talk highly of Noel is a positive as well as both are expected to be impactful players for Houston right from the start.
All eyes will be on Higgins as he was the Texans first selection in the draft, and he has certainly impressed so far. With a 6-foot-4 frame, he can go up and get passes from Stroud. Let's hope he can pair well with Nico Collins and Christian Kirk to provide much-needed support for the Texans star quarterback.