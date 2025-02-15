Houston Texans HC Provides Massive Update on Tank Dell
The Houston Texans suffered a devastating injury late in the season. Tank Dell, the young star wide receiver, went down with a gruesome leg injury that has sidelined him indefinitely.
When all updates came in, Dell discloated his knee and damaged his meniscus, while also tearing his ACL, MCL, and LCL. It doesn't get much worse than that.
Originally, there were concerns about whether or not Dell could play again. It seems that he is on the path to getting back on the field and that there is a very legitimate chance he can pick up where he left off at some point down the road.
Keeping that in mind, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has spoken out and provided a new update on Dell's recovery.
“Tank is definitely in much better spirits. Encouraged with his process and where he is. I’m excited for Tank,” Ryans said. “It’s great to see him just with that smile back on his face.”
Ryans continued on and revealed that Dell is on the right track to getting back to playing football.
“We know he went through a devastating injury there. Hated to lose him, but he’s on the right track,” Ryans said. “We’ll see where he ends up as he continues to progress through his rehab.”
Clearly, this is great news for the 25-year-old wide receiver. Houston needs him back on the field to be a consistent playmaker for young star quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Prior to his injury, Dell ended up playing in 14 games during the 2024 season. He caught 51 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns.
During his rookie season in 2023, Dell racked up 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in just 11 games.
At this point in time, there is no timetable for his return to football. However, this is amazing news and the Texans are hopeful that he can return at some point in 2025. If not, the 2026 season will do just fine.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Urged to Pursue Potential 49ers Cut Candidate
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Make Bold Move in Free Agency
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Lose Star Free Agent to Detroit Lions
READ MORE: Former Houston Texans Superstar Predicted to Land with Chargers
READ MORE: Houston Texans Should Target Dynamic Big Ten Star