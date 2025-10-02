Texans Daily

Texans Seek First-Ever Road Win vs. Ravens

The Houston Texans are looking to snap an eight-game road losing streak vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver as Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The 1-3 Houston Texans will be heading into Week 5's road battle vs. the similarly 1-3 Baltimore Ravens, looking to make franchise history after years of struggles in the Charm City.

Factoring in both regular season and postseason, the Texans have posted a collective 0-8 record vs. the Ravens on the road in Baltimore throughout their 24 years of being in the NFL.

Seven of those come during the regular season, with the one lone playoff loss coming two seasons ago when falling in 2024's AFC Divisional, 10-34.

Needless to say, a brutal mark for the Texans that has haunted them for over two decades.

But looking ahead for what's to come this weekend, there's a chance this time around could finally be different for the Texans.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Texans are currently road favorites by -1.5. The Ravens could be down a significant number of players in their lineup—potentially a bunch that includes star quarterback Lamar Jackson—and Houston comes off a statement 26-0 shutout victory, albeit against the Titans, to provide some positive momentum before their trip out east.

Will that be enough to break the Texans' way to overcome their past demons? It remains to be seen, but the stakes are pretty high in this one for Houston, even outside of their historical implications.

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

At a 1-3 season record with one game vs. the Ravens stuffed in-between their Week 6 bye, capitalizing on a road win against an opponent like Baltimore to win two straight, and raise to 2-3 on the season rolling into the break could be a huge boost of confidence for the Texans and their playoff hopes.

With a loss that drops Houston to a lowly 1-4 on the year against a beaten-up Ravens squad, furthermore continuing the ugly losing streak in Baltimore to 0-9, could inevitably shift the tone of the Texans season significantly, that snowballs into more calamities.

Of course, any game is important, but this one's especially so.

Time will tell if the Texans can get the job done in a tough road environment like Baltimore, but if they can, it'd be a major statement for C.J. Stroud and Co. heading into their week off.

