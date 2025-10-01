Texans Came Close to Trade With Chargers
It looks like the Houston Texans had at least one other trade suitor in mind for offensive tackle Cam Robinson before ultimately sending him to the Cleveland Browns earlier this week.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, before the Texans decided to trade Robinson to the Browns, the LA Chargers were a rumored destination for him to land.
"The Texans previously shopped Robinson to the Los Angeles Chargers, per a source," Wilson wrote. "They ultimately traded for Texans reserve tackle Austin Deculus."
Robinson, the veteran offensive tackle and free agency signing, was traded to the Browns following the Texans' Week 4 victory over the Tennessee Titans after wanting a chance to start at left tackle this season.
Robinson started for Houston in Week 1 vs. the LA Rams at left tackle, but had since been moved out of the lineup in favor of rookie Aireontae Ersery, and was even a healthy scratch vs. the Titans.
Not long after that game ended, he would be sent to Cleveland for a late-round pick swap for the Texans, offering him that chance to start at left tackle after the Browns had lost previous starter Dawand Jones for the season.
"Cam wants to play, so it gives him an opportunity to do that, and we wish Cam nothing but the best," head coach DeMeco Ryans said following the trade. "He's handled himself the right way since he's been here. He's done everything the right way, everything that we've asked him to do, so we wanted to do right by him and give him the opportunity."
But besides the Browns, it appears one more suitor might have had a bit of initial intrigue in Robinson: the Chargers– who also sat in a similar position as Cleveland when factoring in the injured Rashawn Slater.
Rather than pull the trigger on a Robinson deal, the Chargers took an alternative route, trading for the Texans' reserve tackle Austin Deculus before the season even started, hinting that this deal may have been in the works for some time between the Texans and Robinson.
Now, the deed is done. Robinson gets a fresh chance to start in a new home with the Browns, while the Texans remain committed to their tandem of Ersery and Tytus Howard at tackle. The Chargers tidbit does add another intriguing layer to the situation, but an idea that ultimately never came to fruition in the end.