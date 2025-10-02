Texans RB Woody Marks Shares Mindset for Ravens Matchup
During the Houston Texans' Week 4 victory over the Tennessee Titans, there might've been no one that had a bigger game on either side than fourth-round rookie Texans running back Woody Marks— who broke out for a career day of over 100 yards from scrimmage with two total touchdowns, emerging as the most productive player on the Houston's scoring end.
Now heading into Week 5 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, the stage could be set for another big day from Marks. The Ravens are bottom-six in the NFL for rushing yards allowed per game (141.3), EPA/rush allowed (+0.12), and tied for allowing the most rushing touchdowns in the league (7) through four weeks of action.
For Marks, his mindset before Week 5's road game in Baltimore clear: remained focused, regardless of last week.
"Just staying laser focused, no matter what the outcome was last week," Marks said of his approach vs. the Ravens, via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "Last week was last week. Just got to go out and get to work."
Marks has consistently gotten more reps in the Texans' offense from week to week next to veteran Nick Chubb, and finally took those in full stride for Week 4 against the Titans' defense, posting career highs in every major stat category, and now has a chance to capitalize on that even further against Baltimore.
"Every game, I kind of felt like I was getting better at something, just me feeling myself," Marks said. "Just going against that defense, I kind of felt like I was well-prepared, I can play in this league, because there's some great guys on that side."
Heading into Baltimore, it'll also be especially important for Marks to get a taste of a win on the road as well. Even dating back to his time at USC, the only time he's gotten a victory off his home turf was against cross-town rivals UCLA. So he wants to come back home with a win.
"Me personally, I'm approaching it; I just want to come home for the win," Marks continued. "Haven't won a road game in a year coming from college. So,I just want to get the feeling of coming back home, on the plane, winning the game."
In the Texans' last game before their Week 6 bye, rattling off a road win to come back home 2-3 could breathe some serious life back into Houston's season after starting off at a brutal 0-3 mark through three weeks.
Time will tell if Marks and the Texans can take care of business in what would be their first win on the road in Baltimore throughout the franchise's 24-year history.