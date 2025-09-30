Texans Could Face Ravens Without Lamar Jackson
It's beginning to look like the Houston Texans may have the possibility of facing the Baltimore Ravens without their two-time MVP, Lamar Jackson, in Week 5, depending on how the upcoming week of practice transpires.
Jackson was taken out of the action in the middle of the Ravens' Week 4 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs with what's been labeled a hamstring injury, which inevitably sidelined him for the rest of the way in their 20-37 loss, and now puts his status up in the air moving forward into next week.
And according to insider Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh's recent hints surrounding Jackson's injury are "certainly an indication" that the star quarterback could be forced to miss some time moving forward.
"John Harbaugh did not add a lot of details about the injury when he spoke with reporters on Monday, other than to say there was no way that Lamar could've come back into the game even if the score were more competitive. That is certainly an indication that Lamar Jackson is in danger of missing time because of this injury."
Next week's matchup for the Ravens? Against the Texans, who will be heading to Baltimore looking to rattle off their second-straight win of the season after a 26-0 shutout over the Tennessee Titans.
Pelissero also points out the schedule implications that could be in play for the Ravens as well, as their bye week conveniently sits around the corner for Week 7.
If Baltimore wanted to remain cautious around their star quarterback, they could sit him out through the bye to give him an extended recovery and get him back in the fold for Week 8.
"The schedule also potentially is a factor. They've got two more games before a Week 7 bye. Given Jackson's play style, his importance to the team, could the Ravens potentially hold Lamar out for the next two games, give him almost a full month to recover, make sure he's fully healthy after the bye? We'll get more answers when the Ravens get back on the field for practice on Wednesday."
That multi-week absence, of course, would keep Jackson sidelined in a critical game for the Texans, and likely place backup Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush as the starter in line for Week 5 to match up against C.J. Stroud.
So, of course, Jackson's status will be one to monitor closely throughout the week, as any lack of availability for the star quarterback would have massive implications for both the Ravens and the Texans, who both have sunk to a 1-3 record through the first four games of the year.
A loss in Week 5 for either side would be another major blow in the standings early in the season, and of course, without Jackson, could make for a much simpler task this weekend for DeMeco Ryans and the Texans' defense.