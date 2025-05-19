Houston Texans Trio Receives Head-Turning Rankings
The Houston Texans are one of the NFL’s youngest teams despite that not being the case in 2024. Of course, it’s the young stars on the roster who grab the most attention.
Pro Football Focus released its list of the top 25 players under the age of 25, and it’s no surprise that the list is littered with young Texans stars. Three young Texans have already shown the promise to be grouped among the NFL’s elite at their positions.
Starting with the player who ranked the lowest, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. landed at No. 13 on the list. Stingley is already one of the premier corners in the league, and only Trent McDuffie of the Kansas City Chiefs ranked higher on this particular list, checking in at No. 5.
PFF didn’t expand on Stingley’s lower ranking, though it likely comes down to availability. In 2024, Stingley posted the league’s worst passer rating when targeted and finished the season with the second-highest PFF coverage grade, only bested by the Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II.
The very next player in the list is quarterback C.J. Stroud. The former No. 2 overall pick was bested by last year’s No. 2 pick, Jayden Daniels, who ranked No. 4 overall. PFF suggested a stronger second season in 2024 would have landed him higher on the list. Stroud is obviously looking for a bounce-back season in Year 3, along with a revamped offensive line and a new offensive coordinator.
The highest-ranking Texans player on the list is edge linebacker Will Anderson Jr, who is ranked No. 7 overall. Anderson topped his 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign with 14.5 sacks in Year 2. His prowess against the pass, coupled with his discipline in the running game, demands attention. Still, PFF ranked him one spot below Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse, whose sack numbers don’t reflect his ability to pressure the quarterback, as PFF puts it.
Of course, Texans fans are eager to see these three continue to grow into elite players at three of the most important positions in the sport. Having these three young, elite talents puts Houston in a strong position for years to come.