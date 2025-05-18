Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Shares Top Two Lessons From Danielle Hunter
It's no secret that the Houston Texans have one of the best edge rushing duos in the NFL with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, two top-end guys at their position who have been terrorizing opposing offensive lines since being paired together the past two seasons.
And through their time together, the two have not only established a great relationship on and off the field, but for Anderson Jr., he's managed to learn a couple things from his veteran counterpart in Hunter throughout their tenure in Houston.
During an interview with The Insiders on NFL Network, Anderson Jr. dove into a bit of the relationship he's built with Hunter in their two years together, and went on to reveal two big things he's learned from the star edge rusher in the process.
"The only thing I've picked up from Danielle is more mentality, and my hands. Anything else, I'm like, 'Danielle, you're a freak of nature. I'm not going to try to do that. I'm not going to attempt to do that. We're going to leave that to you, but it's awesome seeing you do it," Anderson Jr. wrote. "But, his mentality and the way he handles himself is something that we always continuously work on in practice, and on the sidelines when we're not in."
It's not to say Anderson Jr. isn't a freak of nature himself. As the top edge rusher selected in his class three offseasons ago, and quickly honing into his role as a physically dominant player in his own right at just 23 years old, Houston might have two one-of-a-kind talents stationed on their defensive line.
But there are some things you just can't teach. Hunter, the 6-foot-5, 263-pound unit has been one of the best at his position for nearly a decade, and almost to 100 total sacks across his career, clearly has a few of those intangible qualities in his arsenal to make him to consistent threat within the front seven since his time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015.
With a third year together on the horizon, the stage is set for the Texans' pass-rushing duo to have yet another strong campaign under the lead of head coach and a wise defensive mind like DeMeco Ryans.
