2 Houston Texans Players Named Possible Trade Candidates

Two Houston Texans players have been named as trade candidates ahead of the 2025 NFL training camp.

Tight end Dalton Schultz and offensive lineman Tytus Howard were the names listed. Schultz has been a reliable target for C.J. Stroud.

In the 2024 season, Schultz hauled in 53 receptions for 532 yards and two touchdowns. The 28-year-old was also productive in the 2023 campaign in Stroud's rookie campaign, catching 59 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns.

Schultz has two years remaining on his three-year $36 million deal with the Texans. While the veteran tight end has been productive, the article argued that due to Schultz's age and contract, he is expendable.

Howard, who has been a key piece for Houston's offensive line, was mentioned as the other trade candidate. The 29-year-old is versatile, having played tackle and guard.

The Texans have made some changes to their offensive line this offseason, as they traded Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders while signing Cam Robinson and drafting Aireontae Ersery.

The Texans should be in the mix in the AFC this season. They have made back-to-back AFC Divisional Round trips and had a productive offseason. Despite being listed as trade candidates, Schultz and Howard will likely be on the roster ahead of the 2025 season and should continue to be productive for the Texans.

