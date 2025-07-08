Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Lands Dicey Contract Prediction
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is preparing to enter his third NFL campaign, meaning he becomes eligible for a contract extension next offseason.
That's where things get complicated.
While Stroud was brilliant during his rookie year, throwing for 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions while leading the Texans to a stunning AFC South division title and a playoff win, he took a major step back in 2024, finishing with 20 touchdowns and 12 picks.
Yes, the former No. 2 overall pick guided Houston to a second consecutive division crown and another postseason victory, but there is no doubt that he did not quite play at the MVP-caliber level many had anticipated.
As a result, Mike Jones of The Athletic has delivered a rather dicey contract projection for Stroud, noting that his potential extension will not surprisingly hinge on what he does in 2025.
"The Texans could pick up the fifth-year option of the talented quarterback’s contract next spring. But if he delivers a strong 2025 campaign, it’s more likely they’ll work out a multiyear deal," Jones wrote. "Stroud shined as a rookie but regressed in his second season, largely because of poor offensive line play and struggles by then-offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. The Texans overhauled the offensive line and drafted more wide receivers to help better support Stroud."
What type of deal could Stroud land? Jones has San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy in mind as a comparison.
"If he and the Texans offense can rebound this season, he could follow Brock Purdy as the latest quarterback to land a five-year, $250 million-plus contract," he added.
The Texans added several new weapons this offseason, but whether or not they actually improved offensively — especially after trading away five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil — remains to be seen.
