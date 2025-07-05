Houston Texans WR Hit With Wild Accusation
The Houston Texans' receiving corps will look awfully different in 2025, as they brought in a bunch of new faces over the past several months.
The Texans explored every avenue to revamp their wide receiver room. Trades, free-agent signings and draft picks were all utilized to add fresh talent, and it will certainly be interesting to see how it all pans out for an offense that was unquestionably disappointing last season.
Perhaps Houston's most prominent acquisition was Christian Kirk, whom the Texans acquired in a rare divisional trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Injuries severely limited Kirk over the last couple of years, but back in 2022, he hauled in 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns.
If Kirk can regain that form this coming fall, he would form quite the dynamic duo with Nico Collins, and C.J. Stroud would be a very happy camper. But is it possible that the 28-year-old could actually ruin things for rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel?
Joe Summers of House of Houston thinks so, going as far to say that Kirk could actually "sabotage" the Texans' plans of developing their two first-year wide outs.
"Kirk is projected to be a starter alongside Collins. The issue there is that he's a pending free agent and already 28 years old," Summers wrote. "He's not past his prime, by any means, but the Texans made Higgins and Noel priorities in the draft and should invest in their respective development. Once [Tank] Dell comes back, Houston could have perhaps the best wide receiver room in the entire conference."
Summers argues that Higgins and Noel should get more targets than Kirk because of the fact that they are long-term pieces.
"However, if Higgins and Noel get less time on the field and fewer opportunities to develop chemistry with Shroud, that could set the offensive back in future years," he wrote. "Should Kirk sign a new deal elsewhere after the 2025 campaign, he won't be part of the plan anyway. Higgins and Noel have similar abilities to impact the offense that Kirk does, so why not give them the chance to shine with Collins?"
Higgins and Noel are definitely oozing with potential, but it's important to keep in mind that the Texans are trying to contend right now, and Kirk is a fine playmaker in his own right.
Houston will — and should — absolutely give Kirk the chance to prove himself early and often in 2025. Again, if he is able to rediscover his previous form, Houston is going to be very dangerous.
