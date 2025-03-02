Analyst Reveals Texans' Ideal First Round Pick
The Houston Texans have significant needs to address on the offensive line in the coming weeks of the offseason.
After a regular season where C.J. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL, it marks a dire need for the team to mend their group up front to sustain their level as a perennial playoff team in the AFC. Two straight 10-7 finishes in the record books are great, but improvements still need to be made.
As a result, it could mean the Texans are positioned perfectly to target a top offensive line prospect in this year's draft, providing for a much-needed injection of youth and new talent on the front lines.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, the ideal target for the Texans in this year's draft might be Missouri tackle Armand Membou, one of the best offensive line prospects in the class and a strong target for Houston's 25th selection.
"The Texans‘ most pressing offensive line need is the interior, where they allowed the most sacks (26) in the NFL this past season. C.J. Stroud stood up to a lot of pressure in the pocket, but that can’t continue if Houston hopes to keep its offense operating at a functional level," Cameron wrote. "While Membou showcased excellent hands and body control at tackle in the SEC, many NFL evaluators will view his 6-foot-3 frame and limited length as a disqualifier for playing on the outside. But that doesn’t discount his talent — a skill set the Texans are in dire need of on the interior.
Membou doesn't jump off the page as the player with the biggest highlight reel, and at 6-foot-4, 332 pounds, he doesn't have the build of a top-ranked tackle prospect, but he has the chance to be a quick impact player in Houston amid their team needs.
With the Texans, Membou could have the opportunity to shift inside to be a complimentary fit at guard, hoping to shore up some of Houston's pass protection lapses from 2024 in the process.
Per PFF, he's ranked 24th overall on their big board and the fourth-ranked tackle in the class. Considering their placement toward the end of the first round, naturally, he's a good fit with the Texans.
Using his impressive quickness, body control, and technical skills, he has the means to make up for his lack of size and could be a top candidate to watch for Houston once their first-round pick rolls around.
The NFL Draft arrives on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
