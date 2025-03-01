Top Draft Prospect Speaks Highly of Texans’ Will Anderson Jr.
During this week's NFL Combine, the Houston Texans are getting a chance to take a look at this year's incoming group of prospects, scoping out who could be the best fits to bring onto the roster during the looming April draft.
Among those names Houston could have interest in is top-rated offensive guard Tyler Booker from Alabama. Booker is rated as the best guard in this year's draft on ESPN's Big Board, also finding himself among their top 35 prospects in this year's class –– potentially making him a perfect fit for the Texans at 25th in this year's first-round.
And when asking Booker himself, he seems intrigued of the idea to join aboard in Houston, especially so in the event of playing alongside his former Alabama teammate in Will Anderson Jr.
"It would mean a lot to be on a team with Will Anderson," Booker said. "I've learned a lot of my leadership skills from Will. Being around a guy like that who loves the game of football. That's something hard to pass up on. In the game of football, not everybody loves it. I'm a guy who eats, sleeps, and breathes football, and not everybody does. Some people play for the money, some people play just because they're good at it, but I love the game of football, and Will is another person who truly loves the game of football just as much as I do."
Booker and Anderson were on the same Crimson Tide squad during the 2022 campaign, and the now-Texans edge rusher clearly made his impact on Booker with their short time together.
Booker would likely be a strong addition to the mix for the Texans next season as well. Houston has had considerable questions about how they may tackle their struggling offensive line from this offseason, and a surefire way of addressing that could be by selecting one of the best young talents on the interior with their first selection in the draft.
It could be easier said than done to make the addition a reality, but the pairing would seemingly be a mutual fit for both parties involved.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
