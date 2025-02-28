Texans Urged to Move Off Recent First Round Pick
The Houston Texans have a major goal of repairing their offensive line across the coming offseason.
During the 2024 season, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL only behind Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. As a result, Houston's offense struggled from the bar they set in their previous campaign, dropping from the 13th-best scoring offense to the 19th.
Improvements need to take place on the front lines, but some departures on the unit may follow in the process. Among those players on the Texans' roster on the verge of being out the door could be offensive guard Kenyon Green, who ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime named as Houston's most deserving of a change of scenery ahead of the 2025 season.
"Last season was a make-or-break year for Green after missing 2023 with a shoulder injury. But he struggled in pass blocking last season, allowing seven sacks -- second most on the team -- and a pressure rate of 11.3, the most among Texans offensive linemen who started multiple games," Bien-Aime said. "The biggest indictment on Green was after being activated off a four-week IR stint (shoulder) the Texans did not play him again for the rest of the season. Green hasn't had much success since being selected in the first round in 2022."
Green was selected with the 15th-overall selection in 2022's draft as a hopeful answer on the interior of the Texans' offensive line, but the 23-year-old has struggled with inconsistency, unavailability, and has since slipped his way down Houston's depth chart.
Houston's offensive line will need to take some steps forward next season to continue their postseason streak, but those steps may not involve Green. Instead, the Texans could trade the young guard to a team willing to take a flier on a previously-high-graded prospect in exchange for late draft compensation.
Houston could give Green another shot to prove himself in 2025, and with youth on his side, there's tons of time for an upward trend to be in the cards. But, the pressure for the Texans to get right in the trenches is high. Green needs an opportunity to develop and get his health in check, and that may not be on a win-now Houston roster.
If the Texans can sell their former first-rounder for any value they deem acceptable, keep an eye on Houston making a move on Green over the course of this offseason.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Top WR Prospect Gives Major Praise to Texans, C.J. Stroud
MORE: Houston Texans Pursuing Major Trade with San Francisco 49ers
MORE: Texans GM Sounds Off on Stefon Diggs' Free Agency
MORE: Houston Texans GM Puts NFL on Notice About C.J. Stroud
MORE: Analyst Reveals 'Most Intriguing' WR Option for Texans