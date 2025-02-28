Top WR Prospect Gives Glowing Praise to Texans, C.J. Stroud
Heading into this NFL offseason, the Houston Texans will likely be in the market to address their wide receiver position to give the room a bit of an uplift heading into the 2025 season. And with their 25th pick in this year's draft, the stage could be set for the Texans to take a swing on a pass catcher to help give this offense a much-coveted spark for the future ahead.
Enter Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who could be the perfect candidate on the board to fill those needs, and effectively pair up with former college teammate and now-Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud for his NFL fit.
The two sides have seemingly entertained the idea as well. During this week's NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Egbuka revealed the pre-draft meeting he's previously had with Houston, along with some positive feelings about his former quarterback.
"I have met with the Texans, we had a great meeting. That was formerly," Egbuka said. "C.J [Stroud]... obviously, I have a lot of love for the guy. Just to see what he's doing at the next level, that's something that I'm so proud to be able to see as a friend of his. Our relationship definitely runs deep. You have a special connection when you're catching passes from him and going for 1,000 yards for a super memorable season. Playing with him was amazing times for me."
Egbuka and Stroud had some considerable success while playing together at Ohio State. During the receiver's 2022 season, he hauled in 74 catches on 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to the team's eventual Peach Bowl finish.
The two had their great times together in their college days, but could that special connection continue with a potential selection in Houston? Don't rule it out.
The Texans will need some luck to fall their way for Egbuka, one of the top receiver prospects in this year's draft, to get to the end of the first round. But, if he's on the board, Houston could look to address their receiving questions for the long term, and effectively make a Buckeye reunion come to fruition in the process.
An exciting potential outcome for the Texans to walk out with, but just one of many in a widely unpredictable class with several dominos still left to fall.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
