Analyst Issues Massive Guarantee for Texans QB C.J. Stroud
The 2024 NFL campaign was not incredibly kind to C.J. Stroud, as the Houston Texans quarterback struggled during his sophomore season.
Yes, Stroud still led the Texans to their second AFC South division title and a playoff win, but he threw for a rather pedestrian 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, which followed a historically great rookie year the season prior.
Will the former No. 2 overall pick be able to rebound in 2025?
Marc Ross of NFL.com thinks it's a given, listing Stroud among numerous players he feels are "guaranteed" to rise next season, noting that his renovated supporting cast may be the best one he has had thus far in his brief professional career.
"The Texans traded away Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green, signed tackles Trent Brown and Cam Robinson and guard Laken Tomlinson to one-year deals and traded for guard Ed Ingram. Houston also bolstered the run game with the signing of veteran Nick Chubb and gave Stroud another playmaker in the pass game by trading for Christian Kirk," Ross wrote. "Not to mention, the Texans drafted two receivers (Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel) and an offensive tackle (Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery) with their first three picks."
Of course, a whole lot is riding on the two rookie wide receivers, but if at least one of them can step forward and have an impressive rookie campaign, it would pay major dividends for Houston and would certainly help Stroud elevate his game to the next level.
The offensive line remains a question mark, especially after trading away its best player in Tunsil, but perhaps the sweeping changes will help a unit that surrendered 54 sacks in 2024.
All of that being said, much of this will be on Stroud himself. He needs to play considerably better than he did last season. Period.
