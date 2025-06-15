Houston Texans Defender Fires Brutal Shot at Former Team
The Houston Texans acquired defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason, sending disappointing offensive lineman Kenyon Green back to the Eagles in the deal.
Well, Gardner-Johnson has made his feelings very clear in the wake of the trade. While he is happy to be a member of the Texans, he is not exactly pleased with the way things ended for him in Philadelphia, and he has been voicing those thoughts quite a bit recently.
That continued during a recent Instagram live stream, when Gardner-Johnson — who helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl this past season — responded to a fan who said that he would never win another ring outside of Philadelphia.
"That's crazy. They probably won't see one without me. (Expletive) you talking about," Gardner-Johnson said. "You saw what happened when I left (after 2022). ... I'm glad I'm in Texas."
The 27-year-old had two separate stints with the Eagles. He initially arrived in 2022 and spent one year with the club, leading the NFL with six interceptions. He then made his way to the Detroit Lions that ensuing offseason, but signed back with Philadelphia last year.
In 16 games with Philly last season, Gardner-Johnson registered 59 tackles, six picks, a forced fumble and 12 passes defended.
The University of Florida native was originally selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the first three years of his career with the Saints.
Gardner-Johnson's best two campaigns to date came with the Eagles, so we will see if can deliver just as much — if not more — in Houston this coming fall.
