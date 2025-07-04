Analyst Reveals Biggest Factor at Stake for Houston Texans
The Houston Texans head into the 2025 NFL season with a golden opportunity at landing their third-straight AFC South win, and with it, go three-for-three in playoff appearances for the start of the C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans era.
The Texans have what could be the best quarterback situation in the division, have mutliple playmakers to surround their guy in Stroud under center like Joe Mixon and Nico Collins, and on the defensive side, stars like Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr., and Derek Stingley, giving that group the potency necessary to rise among one of the best scoring defenses in the entire NFL.
Simply, the AFC South looks attainable again, and you can see why the Texans would be current betting favorites to take home the division crown at year's end.
On the surface, the Texans look primed for a great season ahead and a better outcome from last season, but ultimately how well they may or may not do for their upcoming 17-game slate could rely on the state of one major factor in the mind of Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
Manzano outlined the biggest factor "at stake" for the Texans and their performance this season in the process of his 32 Teams in 32 Days series, centering on one massive part: Houston’s retooled offensive line.
"Tunsil is one of the best tackles in the league, but changes were needed to an offensive line that had been disappointing over the past two years. Last season, the unit struggled to protect Stroud, allowing 54 sacks, which tied for the third most in the league, behind only the Chicago Bears (68) and Cleveland Browns (66). The year before, the offensive line failed to provide consistent running lanes, leading the team to trade for running back Joe Mixon to address that area."
"Houston didn’t help itself when it traded out of the first round in April and waited until pick No. 48 to select offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round. However, the team added depth to the offensive line and maybe the competitive environment could lead to better results than the past two seasons... It makes sense why the Texans made these bold decisions, but there’s a possibility that these moves could backfire and producing a worse offensive line, which could quickly derail the Texans’ 2025 season."
It's the biggest question the Texans have had to face after a busy offseason of work in the offensive trenches. Not only when considering the trade of Laremy Tunsil, but also the signing and trading of multiple veterans, along with the selection of Aireontae Ersery in the second round this past April, Houston will have a fully-refurbished five-man unit upfront.
Though it remains to be seen how exactly those changes will fare for Stroud and his protection. Shipping out a Pro Bowl-level tackle like Tunsil and disrupting the previous chemistry of the Texans' line, albeit one that had its ups and downs, could definitely take some time to re-adjust into next season before emerging into a totally improved offensive front from 2024, and may even face similar inconsistencies.
Moves had to be made on the front lines after last season's results, and that's exactly what Nick Caserio and Co. did. However, time will tell if the decision they have in place will be the ones that get this offense back on track.
