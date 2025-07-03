Houston Texans Rookie Given Bullish Year One Prediction
Heading into the 2025 NFL season for the Houston Texans and their offense, it could be a year where rookie wideout Jayden Higgins is primed for a major role within this unit for a variety of factors.
Not only due to the confidence the Texans' front office showcased in Higgins based on his historic guaranteed contract, but also due to him having some high stock being Houston's first selection in April's NFL Draft, as well as joining into a wide-open receiver room outside of Nico Collins, the stage is set for a huge season of production from Higgins if things can break his way early.
And from a fantasy football lens, there might not be a better rookie wide receiver to keep an eye on this season than Higgins, in the eyes of Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.
Moton broke down eight of his biggest fantasy football predictions for the 2025 season, where he had a strong proclamation to make of the Texans' rookie wideout: Jayden Higgins will lead all rookie wide receivers in fantasy scoring.
"Two-way playmaker Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden were the first wide receivers off the draft board this year," Moton wrote. "However, Jayden Higgins, the top second-round wideout, will lead rookie receivers in fantasy scoring."
"Among the top receivers drafted, Higgins is in the best situation to produce solid fantasy lines week to week," he wrote. "The Houston Texans still need to sort out their revamped offensive line, but if quarterback C.J. Stroud has time to throw, Higgins could be a high-upside No. 2 wideout. Behind Nico Collins, Higgins can take on a complementary role ahead of fellow rookie wideout Jaylin Noel and newcomer Christian Kirk, who can operate out of the slot."
"If you're looking for the most upside among top rookie receivers, Higgins is an intriguing option given the circumstances in Houston."
Every passing fantasy season, we seemingly see one or multiple rookie wideouts break out onto the scene as one of the top scorers at the position as early as year one, and while Higgins may not have the flashiness like a Travis Hunter or a Tetairoa McMillan, he's got a wide-open opportunity in a friendly offense that can land him a ton of targets.
He has NFL-ready size with a proven slate of production at Iowa State, and could stand out as a day one starter in Houston's offense on the opposite side of Collins as an outside receiver. And if Stroud can bounce-back to levels similar to his rookie season, the sky may be the limit for the Texans' second round pick this year.
In case you're looking for a mid-round sleeper to keep a close watch on leading up to your fantasy draft, Higgins will certainly be a name worth watching.
