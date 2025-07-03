Houston Texans Gaining Momentum in AFC South
Following a season in which the Houston Texans made their way to another division title in the AFC South and went 10-7 on the year, it was an offseason where the front office was far from complacent entering their third season in the C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans era.
Whether that be their movement around the offensive line, a brand-new outlook for C.J. Stroud's receiving room, the signing of a big-name back like Nick Chubb, multiple moves around the edges defensively, and most importantly, the hiring of Nick Caley from the Los Angeles Rams to be the new offensive coordiator, it's been a busy past few months of getting to work in Houston.
And perhaps with such a busy, and possibly productive, offseason in the books for the Texans, it could be on the verge of paying some massive dividends next season, while also being worth a strong look on the betting market.
In the eyes of Sports Illustrated's Iain McMillan, the best bet surrounding the Texans next season centers upon one leaning squarely upon Houston's success next season: betting Houston to win the AFC South for a third-straight season (+115, via DraftKings).
"The Texans likely overperformed during their impressive 2023 season, but I think they underperformed in ’24, which now makes them a bit underrated in the betting market heading into ’25," McMillan wrote. "They may still be a step below the top contenders in the AFC, but they’re the clear team to beat in their division. Replacing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik with former Rams assistant coach Nick Caley is going to do wonders for Stroud and this Texans offense."
The Texans do have a ton of factors breaking their way that would cement that confidence in their ability to win the South once again in 2025.
Taking a step back to look at Houston's competition, it's banking on a ton of improvement, and the Texans regressing even further than last season. The Indianapolis Colts don't have a starting quarterback, the Tennessee Titans have a rookie quarterback with an unstable offensive line, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are a big unknown, but are fresh off a four-win campaign.
Simply, it's the Texans' division to lose, both from an external lens and when focusing on the talent in-house.
Houston's elite defense is back in the fold for next year, both young and likely improved after a full offseason, headlined by guys like Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr. who could be on pace to take another major step in their development this season.
Combine that defensive prowess with the improvements made offensively, the best one being the hiring of Caley, and there's a reason to have confidence in Houston making the necessary improvements from how things finished last year, and winning the AFC South for the third time in a row for the first time in franchis history.
If the Texans' protection can hold up, and Stroud can return to his rookie-level form, the sky may be the limit for this Houston group, and one fully capable of securing that division crown once again.
