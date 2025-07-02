Houston Texans Receive Interesting Take on C.J. Stroud's Contract
The Houston Texans will have to pay out the big bucks, perhaps as soon as this time next year to their star quarterback and second-overall pick from two offseasons ago in C.J. Stroud, as he'll be on the verge of earning a first extension past his rookie deal, perhaps to ink his way to a long-term future to be at the helm for the Texans.
However, following the most recent season from Stroud and the ups and downs that came with it, for some, it has raised some interesting questions as to how Houston may go about paying their star talent under center, and what his extension soon to come may look like.
In the eyes of FOX Sports analyst Henry McKenna, Stroud is among a small class of quarterbacks heading into a "contract collision course," considering if the Texans' signal caller continues to struggle next year, the numbers surrounding what he may truly be worth may get a bit tricky.
"The 2023 draft has been a mixed bag when it comes to quarterbacks, but if there’s one signal-caller from that class who you can bet will get paid big next year, it’s Stroud," McKenna wrote.
"His rookie season was a masterpiece of efficiency. He threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. And he got his OC Bobby Slowik into the conversation for a few head coaching jobs. Of course, last year, Stroud struggled (3,727, 20 TDs, 12 INTs) and Slowik got fired. So this year will be a big one for Stroud to place himself at the top of the market. And it would almost be an easy conversation if Stroud had a big year. The Texans could just give him somewhere around $60 million annually and lock him up for the longterm."
"It gets complicated if Stroud’s 2025 season isn’t great. Because if he struggles to perform at a high level, then there will be questions about his value. Would he take $50 million per year? Would he take $55 million per year? There might even be questions about whether the Texans delay extending him for another year."
There's a lot of pressure to perform riding on this next season for the Texans across multiple levels. But for Stroud, it'll be a defining year three after riding through the highs of his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaing in year one, and the regression that came in year two.
Following several changes around the roster and coaching staff, the 2025 season will be a statement year for Stroud, and one that could lead to a big day as soon as next offseason. But it remains to be seen if the surrounding variables like the offensive line or receiving talent will fall in place early for Houston, or if Stroud can make the individual adjustments to return back to his rookie production.
