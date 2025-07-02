Houston Texans WR Pinned as Biggest X-Factor to Success
The Houston Texans have a big opportunity ahead in year three to do something never before done in franchise history.
With a first place finish in the AFC South, it'll be Houston first time winning their division in three-straight years, effectively starting off the DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud era off to a fiery start, and perhaps this time, going on to win more than just one playoff game come time for the postseason.
There's a lot at stake for this Houston roster or the 2025 season. However, in order for the Texans to reach their aspired ceiling, a lot of responsibility may fall on one major offseason addition Houston brought into the fold over the past few months.
In the eyes of Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, that pressure sits on the shoulders of rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins, whom he dubs the Texans' biggest X-factor and breakout candidate for next season.
"According to local reports from OTAs, Higgins didn’t waste time impressing his teammates and coaches with his sizable catch radius and efficient movements to get open," Manzano wrote. "So far, the draft comparisons to Collins and other big-bodied playmakers appear to be true for the 6' 4," 215-pound Higgins. And it’s obvious the Texans have high hopes for the Iowa State product after making him the first second-round pick in NFL history to get a fully guaranteed rookie contract."
Of course, Nico Collins won't be going anywhere as Stroud's favorite target in this offense, as he'll be one of the league's highest-paid receivers coming off a strong season while playing in just 12 total games.
But when it comes down to defining the second-best weapon at receiver, that role is wide open, and one that Higgins can capture with a hot start and strong impression in training camp and preseason.
The Texans clearly have a ton of confidence in what Higgins can bring to the table– his fully guaranteed contract to make him the first of his kind in round two to accomplish said feat proves just that. However, it remains to be seen just how well the Iowa State product can translate during his rookie campaign.
The sooner Higgins can find himself adjusted in this Texans offense, the better. And if he can explode onto the scene similarly to how we've seen rookie wideout talents do across the NFL in recent history, it could be a dangerous pairing between him and Stroud for opposing defenses to take notice of– even if it may be as soon as year one.
Needless to say, keep a close watch of Higgins in this Texans offense throughout the 2025 season.
