Analyst Shades Texans' CJ Stroud With Brutal Comparison
The Houston Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans in their regular-season finale on Sunday afternoon, and while the Texans had already wrapped up the AFC South division title prior to Week 18, it still served as a nice tune-up for the playoffs.
Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud played very sparingly in the win, going an impressive 6-for-6 with 50 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by Davis Mills.
It was certainly a nice way for Stroud to end what was a rather trying regular season for him, but that still didn't stop him from catching a stray.
While Stroud's Texans were busy beating the Titans, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers upset the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 44-38 in overtime.
Young had a brilliant performance, going 25-for-34 with 251 yards and three touchdowns. He also registered a pair of rushing scores to boot.
The former No. 1 overall pick ended 2024 on a very positive note after being benched in favor of Andy Dalton earlier in the season, which prompted Justus General of WUFO 96.5 to wonder if Young had actually surpassed Stroud. At least in terms of their production this season.
My oh my, how opinions on Stroud have changed.
Last year, the Ohio State product was the toast of the NFL after throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions in what was a tremendous rookie campaign, leading the Texans to an improbable division title.
Remember: Young and Stroud were the first and second players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, so they will be forever connected.
After Young's awful rookie year coupled by his abysmal start to 2024, it was looking like the Panthers made a massive error by picking him over Stroud, but now, some are beginning to think it may actually be debatable.
But let's be honest: Stroud is clearly the better player, even after a rather pedestrian showing during his sophomore campaign.