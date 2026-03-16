Three Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for Texans

The Houston Texans have stayed busy in the first week of this year's NFL free agency period.

However, even with the multiple extensions and new free agent contracts handed out to bring fresh talent into the building, there's still a good chunk of starting-level names left on the market that, if the Texans were still looking to be aggressive in building their roster up for 2026, might make sense for them to pursue.

Houston could very well wait until the draft before making their next big move. But in any NFL offseason, surprises are bound to go down. The Texans haven't been shy of making a few of those happen themselves, and might have a couple more up their sleeve in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, here's a batch of three veterans still on the free agent market that could start for the Texans next season, if signed.

Stefon Diggs | WR

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One area of the Texans' offense that hasn't been touched through the first week of free agency is wide receiver. Houston seems content with running things back with a similar group that they had last year, albeit without Christian Kirk as Tank Dell will be healthy to take his place.

But, if Houston wanted to make any signings at wide receiver in the coming weeks of free agency, Stefon Diggs has just hit the market fresh off a productive, healthy year with over 1,000 yards on the New England Patriots, and was just in the Texans' building two seasons ago as a productive weapon for C.J. Stroud before his ACL tear.

The former Patriots pass-catcher will need to get his legal status cleared up before any team is willing to invest millions of dollars into him on a new contract. The Texans may also be totally fine with what they have in their receiver room as is without Diggs. But when looking around the veteran receiver market, none would be a more valuable addition on the field than what Diggs can offer.

Wyatt Teller | OG

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Texans have shored up their interior a bit through the first week of free agency by not only retaining last year's starting right guard DJ Reader, but also by signing former Arizona Cardinals starting left guard Evan Brown.

That certainly doesn't have to hold them back from pursuing another veteran upgrade on the interior in Wyatt Teller, who's been frequently linked as a target with interest in Houston throughout the beginning parts of free agency, is rumored to be someone C.J. Stroud would like to play with, and could be a Week One starter at left guard if he competes well in camp.

D.J. Reader | DT

Detroit Lions nose tackle DJ Reader (98) warms up before the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Ford Field in Detroit on Oct. 27, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the departure of defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. to the Washington Commanders, Houston could use another veteran on the interior of their front seven to fill out their defensive line. Therefore, why not take a chance on the former Texans defensive tackle, D.J. Reader?

Reader, now 32 years old, may not be the same explosive athlete he was in the first four seasons of his career with the Texans. But in his past two years with the Lions, he's still been a durable, productive piece of their front seven with 32 total starts and 51 combined tackles.

On a short-term deal for the right price, he could be a perfect veteran to plug into this already elite defense alongside Sheldon Rankins. And with another draft pick on the defensive line next month, that could be the finishing touches needed to really take this unit to the next level.