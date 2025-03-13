Are the Texans in Trouble With Derek Stingley Jr.?
The Houston Texans have actually made a flurry of moves this offseason in spite of having very limited financial flexibility, and while trading offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil was unfortunately one of them, the Texans have at least been busy.
But now, there is a massive question looming over Houston's organization: what will it do with star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.?
Stingley just made the Pro Bowl and earned a First-Team All-Pro selection after racking up 54 tackles, five interceptions and 18 passes defended in 2024, stamping his name among the best defensive backs in football.
Here's the issue, though: the 23-year-old just completed his third NFL season, meaning he is now eligible for a contract extension.
The Texans obviously want to keep Stingley around for the long haul. He is a stud, and he is a huge reason why they have one of the more stingier defenses in the league. But how much will the former first-round pick cost?
Well, thanks to the Carolina Panthers recently handing fellow cornerback Jaycee Horn a four-year, $100 million extension, Stingley's price just skyrocketed.
Stingley is a better player than Horn. At this point, that's not even debatable. Yes, both were Pro Bowlers this past season, but they really aren't in the same class. So, just how much money will Houston have to pay Stingley, and when will it do it?
The Texans also have to keep in mind that Sauce Gardner is due for a new deal with the New York Jets, as well, so Houston may want to get out ahead and pay Stingley before Gardner raises the market for cornerbacks even further.
It isn't that simple, though. The Texans also have to eventually give fresh contracts to quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr., both of whom are up for new deals next year. You can say that Houston will cross that bridge when it gets there, but it has to take the future into account.
Not only that, but while Stingley played in all 17 games in 2024, he appeared in a grand total of 20 contests over his first couple of seasons. His durability concerns are absolutely something to keep in mind, something the Panthers didn't consider when they paid Horn.
Chances are, the Texans will get something done with Stingley at some point. He is genuinely elite, and they can't afford to lose him. But it will be interesting to see how Houston approaches negotiations and whether or not the Texans try to get this out of the way now.
While it may be wise for Houston to wait another year to see if Stingley can stay healthy, it could also come back to bite the Texans if Gardner breaks the bank and drives up Stingley's price even more.
It's somewhat of a conundrum for Houston.
