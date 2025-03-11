Texans Daily

Cowboys Star Sounds Off on Texans Blockbuster Move

A Dallas Cowboys star has made his opinion on this blockbuster Houston Texans move very clear.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) runs onto the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) runs onto the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans traded offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks on Monday, clearing a significant amount of cap space for the Texans.

Houston was able to extract four draft choices out of the Commanders in the deal: third and seventh-rounders this year, and second and fourth-rounders in 2026.

The Texans also opened up $13.85 in money this offseason and $42.7 million over the next two years combined, so while Tunsil is a terrific player, this was an alright trade for Houston.

However, Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons did not seem too pleased with the deal and made his reaction very clear on social media.

"Wtf," Parsons posted on his X account in response to the blockbuster trade.

The fact that Parsons is upset about the move is not too surprising given that the Cowboys and Commanders both play in the NFC East. With Parsons being an elite pass rusher, his job will now become that much more difficult when facing a tough Washington team.

It also seemed to be a rather strange trade for the Texans on the surface, given that they already had offensive line problems to begin with, and Tunsil was, by far, their best player in the trenches.

Still, given Houston's rough financial situation, something had to be done, and with Tunsil being 30 years old, a steep decline could be on the horizon.

The Texans will obviously need to find a replacement for Tunsil in the NFL Draft in order to properly protect quarterback C.J. Stroud moving forward.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Texans Land Intriguing Free Agent DL on $9.5 Million Contract

MORE: Texans Agree to $4.25 Million Deal With Key Offensive Free Agent

MORE: Houston Texans Pull Off Massive Trade for Eagles Star Safety

MORE: Houston Texans Did Not Hit Big on Day One of NFL Free Agency

MORE: Houston Texans Poach Free Agent WR from Kansas City Chiefs

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News