Cowboys Star Sounds Off on Texans Blockbuster Move
The Houston Texans traded offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks on Monday, clearing a significant amount of cap space for the Texans.
Houston was able to extract four draft choices out of the Commanders in the deal: third and seventh-rounders this year, and second and fourth-rounders in 2026.
The Texans also opened up $13.85 in money this offseason and $42.7 million over the next two years combined, so while Tunsil is a terrific player, this was an alright trade for Houston.
However, Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons did not seem too pleased with the deal and made his reaction very clear on social media.
"Wtf," Parsons posted on his X account in response to the blockbuster trade.
The fact that Parsons is upset about the move is not too surprising given that the Cowboys and Commanders both play in the NFC East. With Parsons being an elite pass rusher, his job will now become that much more difficult when facing a tough Washington team.
It also seemed to be a rather strange trade for the Texans on the surface, given that they already had offensive line problems to begin with, and Tunsil was, by far, their best player in the trenches.
Still, given Houston's rough financial situation, something had to be done, and with Tunsil being 30 years old, a steep decline could be on the horizon.
The Texans will obviously need to find a replacement for Tunsil in the NFL Draft in order to properly protect quarterback C.J. Stroud moving forward.
