Insider Explains Texans' Polarizing Blockbuster Trade
The Houston Texans made a rather jarring trade earlier in the week, sending star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for four draft picks.
The Texans were widely criticized for the move, as they already had offensive line problems to begin with, and jettisoning their best lineman in Tunsil obviously wouldn't rectify that.
However, NFL insider James Palmer has explained why Houston decided to part ways with Tunsil, and it's completely understandable.
"My understanding is they were never going to give Laremy Tunsil, at 31 years old, a new massive contract, and he wants one," Palmer said.
Palmer added that the Texans have quarterback C.J. Stroud, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. all coming up for big pay days soon, and re-upping with Tunsil definitely would have made things more complicated along those lines.
"Houston does believe that Tunsil can still play, but there is a thought that maybe his best days are behind him," Palmer continued.
Palmer also noted that Tunsil led the NFL with a hefty 17 penalties this past season.
Tunsil has made three straight Pro Bowl appearances and has made five trips to the Pro Bowl overall since entering the league with the Miami Dolphins in 2016. He was traded to the Texans just before the start of the 2019 campaign.
There is no question that the former first-round pick had a great run in Houston, but it may have been time for the Texans to cut the cord while Tunsil still had significant value.
We'll see if Houston can find a replacement for Tunsil in the NFL Draft next month.
