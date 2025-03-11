Texans Land Intriguing Free Agent DL on $9.5 Million Contract
The Houston Texans have made yet another signing in free agency, and this time, they managed to keep one of their own players.
The Texans have re-signed defensive lineman Mario Edwards on a two-year, $9.5 million contract, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Edwards played in 13 games and made 13 starts for Houston in 2024, registering 31 tackles, three sacks and a couple of fumble recoveries while playing in 55 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
The 31-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Florida State, was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Edwards has certainly been well traveled throughout his professional career, as he spent his first three seasons with the Raiders before bouncing around between the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahaws before joining the Texans in 2024.
The Gautier, Ms. native has never been a consistent starter, but he has represented a solid rotational player since entering the league. In 10 seasons, he has accumulated 187 tackles and 24.5 sacks.
Edwards was part of a rather stingy Houston defense this past season, so the Texans were certainly wise to bring him back on an affordable deal.
Houston hasn't been able to make a whole lot of big moves this offseason due to limited cap space, but the Texans have at least made some shrewd decisions that should help them in their quest to win a third straight AFC South division title in 2025.
