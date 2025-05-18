Best Aspect of Houston Texans' 2025 Schedule Revealed
The 2025 NFL schedule has officially been unveiled across the league, and with it comes an initial outlook for how the year ahead could look for the Houston Texans from Weeks 1 to 18.
For the Texans, it's an interesting slate of games– starting things off against new offensive coordinator Nick Caley's former team in the Los Angeles Rams to start, while finishing things off with the Indianapolis Colts coming to town for a classic divisional bout.
But when taking a step back to look at what the best part of the Texans' upcoming year could be, that could center around one significant aspect: their games in indoor stadiums.
CBS Sports analyst John Breech broke down the best part of each NFL team's 2025 schedule, where the Texans' most ideal aspect came when looking towards the back-end of the year and their ability to play indoors.
"When you are an indoor team, you don't want to be playing outdoor games in the winter, so the NFL definitely did the Texans a favor at the backend of their schedule. The Texans will get to close the season by playing five of their final six games indoors, including four straight indoor games to end the season (Three at home and one in Los Angeles against the Chargers). The Texans finished 10-7 last season: They went 7-4 when playing indoors and just 3-3 when playing outdoors."
Houston will undoubtedly have a considerable number of indoor face-offs in the latter half of their campaigns. One steep challenge will be a part of that mix due to a Week 14 battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, but past that, it's smooth sailing.
Especially in the cold winter months, for a warm-weather, plus an indoor team like the Texans, that plays very well in their favor. And while it might not be anything to make or break their playoff chances in the end, the road becomes slightly simpler for this Houston squad to make a third-straight division title win during a critical part of the season stretch.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Brock Purdy Contract Extension Shifts Focus to C.J. Stroud’s New Deal
MORE: Texans QB C.J. Stroud Receives Strong Take Following Brock Purdy Deal
MORE: Will Anderson Jr. Shares Thoughts on Houston Texans' New Offensive Line
MORE: Texans Land Brutal Prediction for Next Season After Schedule Release
MORE: Texans Linked to Former First-Round Pick to Bolster Offense