C.J. Stroud Recruited Texans' Newest Free Agent Signing

The Houston Texans have made even further moves to enhance their offensive line headed into next season by landing veteran offensive guard Wyatt Teller on a two-year deal.

Adding Teller makes for the Texans' third external free agent signing within the first 10 days of the new league year, and thus marks a major commitment from this front office to get this offense, and particularly their offensive line, to a step higher than it was in 2025.

However, those efforts to bring Teller to Houston reportedly weren't just stemming from the Texans' front office. C.J. Stroud got involved in the recruiting process as well.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Stroud reached out to Teller during free agency to spark a connection with the former Cleveland Brownsb guard, and might have been a factor as to why he wound up in Houston.

"My understanding is C.J. reached out and got in touch with him," Wilson said in a recent livestream. "I think he may have known someone on the Browns that knew Wyatt. So, he made a little connection there, and they exchanged some messaged. C.J. did a little bit of recruiting."

C.J. Stroud Led Texans' Recruiting for Wyatt Teller

The Texans haven't stopped at just adding Teller to their offensive line headed into next season. Former Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith and former Arizona Cardinals Evan Brown were also brought in on a two- and one-year deal, respectively, within the days prior to their newest move.

But Stroud really wanted Teller as a part of his offensive front for next season. The former two-time All-Pro is an experienced guard with over 100 NFL starts throughout his past eight years in the league, and can offer some quality stability on the interior of Houston's offensive line for the next two seasons, if able to sustain a high level of play and stay healthy in the back nine of his career.

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Teller, primarily lining up as the Browns' right guard for a successful seven years of tenure, appears primed to fill in as the Texans' starter at left guard for Week One.

The three-year extension to Ed Ingram leaves him locked in at that same spot for a second season, but with over $20 million due to Teller, Houston certainly won't be bringing him in as a backup. Therefore, that leads to his likely shift on the other side, and filling the void left by Tytus Howard; something he's reportedly been more than willing to do in Houston.

That new role could present a new challenge for the veteran lineman even in the later stages of his time in the league. But clearly, Stroud had the confidence in his abilities that led to him keeping his foot on the gas in recruiting him, and now brings even more talent on Houston's offensive line for next season.

We're less than halfway into the NFL offseason, with a whole draft still ahead to go. But so far, things are shaping up pretty well for the Texans and their work done to improve this roster so far.