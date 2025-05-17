Will Anderson Jr. Shares Thoughts on Houston Texans' New Offensive Line
Over the course of the 2025 NFL offseason, the Houston Texans have made no shortage of adjustments on their offensive line after a year of turmoil upfront.
Whether it be their moves to ship out multiple big names ike Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason, adding in new veterans via free agency like Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, or even their selection on day two of the draft in Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery, it's been a busy last few months when it comes to the turnover of this offensive line from the season prior.
And while it's preparing to be a vastly different season upfront offensively for the Texans, the group has already gained some major support from Will Anderson Jr. in their short time in the building together leading up to OTAs.
During a recent interview with NFL Network, Anderson Jr. shared some thoughts on his expectations for the Texans' offensive line for 2025, and those reviews were notably positive.
"I'm very excited, man," Anderson said. "Those guys are a great group of guys, man. They love ball, they love attacking the day. I'm just happy to see the camraderie on that side. I know they're going to do everything the right way, man... I can wait until we get in the huddle before the game and either Tytus [Howard], or me, or Tim [Settle], one of us is going to get the pre-game speech, and we just get everybody hype. It just starts upfront with the trenches, starts in practice competing, having fun, and going against each other."
For Anderson Jr., he's one of the many to get the chance to line up against this unit on a weekly basis thus coming season in practice, and while the pads haven't fully come on this offseason as we slowly ramp up the motions of summer workouts and camps, the new group has surely made a noticeable impression on the Texans' Pro Bowl edge rusher.
Looking ahead to what next season may hold for this offensive line, it may take some extended time for that ideal chemistry to form and the new pieces in the mix to get adjusted, but there's reasonable upside to be had that points the arrow up compared to how this Texans protection looked a season ago.
If this Texans offensive line can take those necessary steps forward for the year ahead, this Houston scoring unit will be a force to be reckoned with.
