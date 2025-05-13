Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Receives Concerning Outlook
Two years ago, the world was C.J. Stroud's oyster. The former No. 2 overall pick shined for the Houston Texans during his rookie campaign, putting together a historically great debut season while leading the Texans to an AFC South division title.
As a result, expectations were sky high for Stroud entering his sophomore year, but instead, the 23-year-old struggled, thanks much in part to a shoddy offensive line that allowed him to get sacked 52 times on the season.
To make matters worse, Houston traded away perennial Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil earlier this offseason. Yes, the Texans did sign Cam Robinson, and they selected Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the NFL Draft, but there are still some serious concerns in the trenches for Houston, and Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus feels that could be a problem for Stroud once again in 2025.
While Wasserman likes what the Texans did in terms of restocking their arsenal of weapons for Stroud, he isn't so sure Stroud will have enough time to deliver the football.
"[Jayden] Higgins, who earned a Power Four-best 90.5 receiving grade last season, projects as an instant starter opposite Nico Collins on the outside. [Jaylin} Noel, a speedy slot threat, racked up a perfect 99.9 deep receiving grade in 2024 and should carve out a role early," Wasserman wrote. "Stroud has the weapons to light up opposing defenses — now it’s just a matter of keeping him upright long enough to deliver the ball."
Stroud threw for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 87 last season. While those disappointing numbers weren't all entirely on the offensive line, the lack of protection certainly played a significant role.
Hopefully, Houston is actually able to keep Stroud on his feet next fall.
