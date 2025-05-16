Texans Linked to Former First-Round Pick to Bolster Offense
The Houston Texans have tried to overhaul their offense this offseason after the unit surprisingly struggled during the 2024 NFL campaign.
Perhaps the most problematic area of the Texans' offense last year was their offensive line, and while they swung a jarring trade to jettison five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil earlier this offseason, they have taken some steps toward improvement.
However, Houston could absolutely stand to add another piece or two in the trenches, and Devon Platana of House of Houston has identified a very intriguing target for the club: Jedrick Wills.
".... Wills is looking for a fresh start, and the Texans should roll the dice on him," Platana wrote. "He's only turning 26 years old over the weekend, making him young enough to carve out a lengthy NFL career. Despite his age, he's brimming with experience after playing 3,691 offensive snaps across 58 career games (57 starts)."
Wills was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft but was a rather significant disappointment in Cleveland, particularly over his last couple of seasons where he played in just 13 games due to injuries.
While the University of Alabama product wasn't terrible over his first five years in the league, the fact that he remains unsigned is a pretty good indicator that teams are not exactly enamored with him. Either that, or Wills is asking for too much money.
Regardless, he isn't exactly a hot commodity right now, but if the Texans were able to land the 6-foot-4, 310-pound tackle on a one-year contract, it would represent a rather low-risk, potentially high-reward move for the squad.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans' Will Anderson Has One Major Goal to Accomplish Next Season
MORE: ESPN Reveals Bold Prediction for Houston Texas Following Schedule Release
MORE: Analyst Drops Interesting Houston Texans Record Prediction for 2025
MORE: Texans Release Official 2025 Season Schedule
MORE: Houston Texans' Most Underrated Player for 2025 Revealed