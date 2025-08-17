C.J. Stroud Praises Texans' Rookie's Mindset
Quarterback C.J. Stroud should be happy with the moves the Houston Texans made this offseason. One of the key moves was drafting offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the NFL Draft.
The 23-year-old tackle has already made an impression on Stroud, which could be key for Houston's chemistry.
“Tae has one of the best mindsets I’ve seen from a rookie.. he text me the night he got drafted.. he was like ‘ima die on the oline for you, ima die out there,'" Stroud said.
Ersery has the right attitude and mindset to help transform the Texans' offensive line. Houston desperately needs to improve their offensive line as Stroud was sacked 52 times in the 2024 season, which was the second-most in the NFL.
Ersery has impressed so much that he is set to be the starting right tackle for the Texans in his rookie season.
Texans ' Retooled Offensive Line
Stroud's numbers dipped in 2024, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The 23-year-old quarterback's regression can be partially attributed to the lack of protection and injuries to his weapons.
His rookie season in 2023 was more impressive, as he completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.
The Texans were active in upgrading the offense around Stroud. The addition of Ersery gives Houston a starting tackle this year and a potential cornerstone on the offensive line for years to come. They also signed Cam Robinson to a one-year $12 million deal in free agency to start at left tackle.
Robinson replaces five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil, whom the Texans traded to the Washington Commanders.
In addition to retooling their offensive line, Houston also added more weapons. They drafted wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, while trading for Christian Kirk. The Texans also signed running back Nick Chubb, who will pair well in the backfield with Joe Mixon.
Houston also brought in a new offensive coordinator, Nick Caley.
With a new offensive line in place, Stroud should have more time in the pocket to his receivers downfield. Ersery has a great mindset and the confidence of his quarterback, which should give him confidence as he goes into his rookie campaign.
