NFL Insider Reveals Texans’ Plan for Nick Chubb vs. Rams
It looks like the Houston Texans are preparing to hand Nick Chubb a considerable workload during his Week 1 debut vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans are anticipating Nick Chubb to be their bell cow running back during Sunday's matchup in LA, as he'll fill in for the injured Joe Mixon to handle a bulk of the carries in the backfield.
"[Nick Chubb] is expected to be the Texans' bell cow running back," Rapoport said. "Sounds like he looked really, really good in training camp, and they expect big things from him with last year's starter, Joe Mixon's status in the air."
It's a big development for what could be in store for the Texans' offensive rushing attack for their season opener, and really for the first quarter of the regular season.
With Mixon out of the picture for, at the very least, four weeks, the responsibility for handling most of this backfield's carries inevitably turns to Chubb, the offseason signing from the Cleveland Browns, who seemingly looks healthy and back on track to being a productive runner after an injury-riddled 2024.
Behind Chubb sit a few other intriguing names of note that could see a bit of the work as well, depending on how the day fares, whether that be veteran Dameon Pierce or rookie Woody Marks, who may see some opportunities. However, with the ceiling Chubb brings to the table, and the versatility he can provide as a blocker and an underrated weapon as a receiver, it's easy to see why he's seemingly secured that bell cow nod.
The big question that'll revolve around Chubb and his standing as Houston's RB1 moving down the line this season will center on how he can remain healthy for a 17-game season while still sustaining a heavy workload.
The veteran back will be heading into his eighth year in the NFL with a myriad of injuries in his past to account for, especially during his latest two seasons. With his body set to endure many hits and take most of Houston's carries at the start of the year during his age-29 campaign, that could tend to wear down over time, but it remains to be seen how that plays out.
In the meantime, expect Chubb to have the keys in this backfield behind C.J. Stroud, having the potential for a strong Week 1 performance in Los Angeles if this new-look offensive line manages to hold up.