Texans Make Last-Minute Offensive Change Before Rams Matchup
The Houston Texans have made a big change on the offensive side of the ball just minutes before kicking off against the Los Angeles Rams.
With the announcement of starting right guard Ed Ingram being ruled out for Sunday with an abdominal injury, the Texans will be making some notable shuffles to their starting offensive line.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans will be starting veteran Tytus Howard at right guard in place of Ingram, Cam Robinson will move to the starting offensive line to left tackle, and rookie Aireontae Ersery will move from left to right tackle.
It's a few major adjustments to what the expected outlook would be for this new Texans offensive line heading into the week. Ingram, who was acquired this offseason via trade from the Minnesota Vikings, was listed as the starting right guard for Week 1's depth chart, but would inevitably suffer from an injury during practice to keep him limited in Thursday and Friday's sessions.
Ingram traveled to Los Angeles with the team, having hopes of potentially suiting up for Houston's season opener, but the Texans ultimately decided to keep him out of the fold.
But, instead of just filling in a new starter at right guard, keeping Ersery at left tackle and Howard on the right side, Houston's gone in another direction. Robinson, the Texans' free agency signing from this offseason, gets added to the starting unit.
Ersery had previously beat Robinson out for that left tackle job, but after returning from a lower-body injury in practice earlier in the week, Robinson now gets the nod to protect C.J Stroud's blind side.
Coming out of the draft, Ersery was a full-time starter at left tackle at Minnesota, starting a total of 38 collegiate games on that side of the line. Though he's been a standout in the Texans' building since arriving in April, and has been seen as a swing tackle option who could fill in on either side. So, right off the bat, Ersery will have that versatility tested.
It remains to be seen how the new five-man unit pans out in front of C.J. Stroud, but it's certainly a much different look than what the Texans rolled out just one year ago.