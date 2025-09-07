Texans Announce Inactives for Week 1 vs. Rams
The Houston Texans have officially revealed Week 1's inactives for their road trip against the Los Angeles Rams.
Here's who won't be suiting up for the Texans on Sunday:
- WR Christian Kirk
- WR Braxton Berrios
- QB Graham Mertz
- RB British Brooks
- OG Ed Ingram
- DT Tommy Togai
In all, it's four newly-named inactives for Houston for Sunday, setting up the official 46-man active game day roster.
We already knew the outcome for both Kirk and Berrios leading up to Sunday's kickoff, as both would be ruled out vs. the Rams on Friday due to hamstring strains. Wide receiver Jared Wayne would be called up to the active roster as a result to fill out this receiver room to six total names.
The status for both Kirk and Berrios moving forward remains up in the air. Berrios reportedly doesn't expect to miss too much time, with a Week 2 return being in play. However, Kirk could be in line to miss multiple weeks, with the Texans seemingly being "cautious" with his recovery.
The big development to the Texans' lineup, though, is the status of Ed Ingram, Houston's offseason trade acquisition from the Minnesota Vikings and projected Week 1 starter right guard, finds himself ruled out of the action for Sunday with an abdominal injury he sustained during practice.
Ingram's absence means Houston's offensive line will look a bit different on the interior from what was expected throughout the week, though it remains to be seen how this coaching staff decides to pivot.
Graham Mertz, the Texans' day three draft pick from April, fills into his expected emergency QB3 role. He'll be in uniform, but still remain behind both C.J. Stroud and his backup, Davis Mills, only to come in if both guys go down with an injury.
Running back British Brooks and defensive tackle Tommy Togai round out the list. While both made notable pushes to make the 53-man roster heading into the season, neither be on the field for their opener on the road.
Kickoff between the Texans and Rams lands at 3:25 PM CT at SoFi Stadium, where Houston will attempt to start the year 1-0 for the second-straight season.