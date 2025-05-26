Colin Cowherd Makes Strong Statement on Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud
In the lead-up to any NFL season, experts and outlets are always bound to put together their annual rankings for teams and players across the league, and especially so when it comes to stacking up the quarterback position.
Among the initial wave of quarterback rankings this offseason comes from Pro Football Focus, stacking up the NFL's best passing talents from top to bottom, starting with Patrick Mahomes and ending with Tyler Shough. All in all, a decent list from some of the league's best talent evaluators.
However, in the mix of PFF's ranking, one quarterback fell victim to one controversial spot on the list: Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud, who placed 14th on the list after an up-and-down second season through 2024, putting him behind names like Jared Goff, Geno Smith, and Brock Purdy.
It was a ranking that undoubtedly caught some viral attention across the media, wondering how Stroud found himself in the middle-of-the-pack of NFL signal callers, with one notable analyst, Colin Cowherd, sharing his thoughts on the interesting placement of the Texans quarterback.
"I think C.J. Stroud is more talented than [Goff, Smith, and Purdy], although I think it's close... C.J. Stroud is the one to me– I think he either has to be the number one tier two quarterback, or he's darn close. I think he's really good. He did pull back last year, but his offensive line was atrocious, he lost two of his three best receivers, and he still got into the playoffs and won a playoff game."
Stroud didn't have a ton going for him in his sophomore campaign. He faced turnover issues, injuries to his surrounding talent, all coming together to give him some extra turbulence on his road to a second-straight playoff appearance. It wasn't as strong as his Offensive Rookie of the Year season, but one to still take the Texans over the playoff hump.
And even with that rough year two campaign in the books, Cowherd makes his stance simple: Stroud's a high-end tier two guy, and one of the most valuable quarterbacks in the NFL.
"I've always felt, it's about seven or eight guys at any one time in the NFL, that are– if somebody calls about him, you're not interested– I don't think Houston takes a call on C.J. Stroud. I think he is a tier two guy."
Now entering into a critical year three campaign, the stakes are high for Stroud to prove himself amongst the NFL's elite. Time will tell if he can make it happen.
