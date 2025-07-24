Danielle Hunter Makes Bold Claim on Texans Offense
The biggest storyline to encircle the Houston Texans across this offseason was that of their offensive line adjustments throughout the past few months, all in an effort to better protect their prized franchise signal caller in C.J. Stroud, for the 2025 season.
Those changes were certainly abundant, giving the Texans many new faces up front via free agency, trades, and the draft, which could pan out into a nearly whole new group from what Houston had at their disposal in 2024.
But, as training camp now gets under way, with a couple of practices under the belt of both sides of the ball, what's been the consensus of what the Texans have put together upfront so far?
In the eyes of Texans star pass rusher Danielle Hunter, the difference is already apparent in their new group.
Following day two of training camp, Hunter broke down a bit of what he saw from the Texans' offensive protection from his perspective, noting they've done a "good job" of keeping the front seven away from Stroud.
“Oh man, right away. They did a good job of keeping us a little bit further away from C.J. That was noticeable on day one... It's up to us, the D-line, to adapt. And, from what I've seen so far, they've been doing a pretty good job... Hopefully it's going to help us win some football games next year."
On day two, there were some interesting shifts on the line of note. While Laken Robinson and Tytus Howard remained on the interior as they had for day one, along with Cam Robinson being the starter on the left side, Jarrett Patterson and Aireontae Ersery wound up starting at center and right tackle, respectively.
No matter the movement, though, it was still a productive day in the eyes of Hunter, with much more to come across the coming weeks, though, and even days where this Texans defensive line could get the best of this developing offensive line. But, so far, the Texans' offensive line appears to be off to a positive start inside the building.
