DeMeco Ryans Reveals Key to Texans' Three-Game Win Streak

The Houston Texans have finally found a way to get things clicking in recent weeks for what's turned out to be a three-game win streak in order to lift to 6-5 on the year, now eyeing a golden opportunity to extend that number to four against their division rival, the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans' defense has continued to take control of opposing scoring units to emerge as one of the best collective talents in the league, their offense has remained afloat with Davis Mills taking the helm for an injured C.J. Stroud, and now has a real chance to make some noise in the AFC playoff picture if they can keep the momentum rolling.

But, throughout the strides made for the Texans that's led to their recent success, the biggest factor playing in their favor, for head coach DeMeco Ryans, centers on their ability to finish games–– an aspect of the game they've struggled with at times earlier in the season.

"Each game, I always say each game is it's its own deal, and whatever we have to do in that particular game to win, we won in a variety of different ways," Ryans said ahead of facing the Colts. "So to me, what have we done? We found a way to finish. That's what's been a difference for us in these past three games."

DeMeco Ryans Credits Late Game Execution for Texans' Success

That ability to finish the job has remained true for all three of the Texans' latest victories in the books.

Houston rallied back against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 19-0 fourth quarter to take home a win in Week 10, nailed a walk-off field goal to win on the road against the Tennessee Titans the following week, and on Thursday Night Football, Calen Bullock's interception of Josh Allen in their final drive against the Buffalo Bills kept that trend of late-game execution going.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) and safety Calen Bullock (2) celebrate after defeating the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's a bit different from the type of conclusions to games Houston had seen in recent weeks to lead them into their initial hole in the standings. Prior to their win in Jacksonville, the Texans were 0-5 on the year in one-score games. But now, both sides of the ball have found their groove and been able to make a play when it's most needed.

"We found a way to finish," Ryans said. "We play clean, we protected the football well, we've taken the football away, and we finished the right way. So, we continue that formula, we should be in a good position."

So the winning formula for the Texans seems simple enough: if the defense can remain stout, the offense can pull their weight, and the team doesn't waver in crunch time, this roster has the high-level talent and coaching to piece together a win any given week, as seen through their newest three-game stretch.

Time will tell if the Texans can keep that trend for win number four in a row going on the road in Indianapolis.

