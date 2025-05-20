DeMeco Ryans Reveals Houston Texans' Biggest Offseason Standout
Throughout the course of the 2025 NFL offseason, the Houston Texans have managed to bring in a wide assortment of new talent on both sides of the ball through both the draft and free agency to help move the arrow forward and get this group to their third-straight division win.
However, through the early motions of the offseason, and even ahead of Houston's OTAs later this month, there's been one major player who's stood out with a big first impression in the eyes of Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans: veteramn wide receiver Justin Watson, who was added on a one-year deal earlier this offseason.
During a live event and interview for Texans season ticket holders, Ryans specifically highlighted his new wideout in Watson as one of the best workers he's seen on the roster so far this offseason.
"You see a guy like [Justin] Watson. He's in the building, one of the first ones in the building, doing extra work. He's staying later doing extra work. You just see the work ethic, you see how he's picking up on the offense. You see how he's communicating. And that's a guy that's really stood out to me–– not knowing him before we signed him here this season–– he's stood out just basically on his work ethic."
Watson, who came aboard this offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs on a two-year contract worth $5 million, has clearly made a dent within the Texans' building, even while just being a part of the team for just over two months.
During his last outing with the Chiefs in 2024, Watson started in seven matchups to collect 22 receptions, 289 yards, and two touchdowns. Now, he'll join a new situation in Houston's receiving corps alongside names like Nico Collins, as well as rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel
While likely a depth piece in the grand scheme as the Texans' passing attack, as a locker room piece and enforcing hard work in the building, Watson is putting the staff on notice.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans' Playmaking Addition Stands Out as Massive Impact Move
MORE: C.J. Stroud's Discouraging Ranking Could Spell Bad News for Texans
MORE: Texans Land Painful Prediction That Will Enrage Houston Fans
MORE: Texans' Biggest Breakout Candidate for 2025 Revealed
MORE: Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Shares Top Two Lessons From Danielle Hunter