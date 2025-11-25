DeMeco Ryans Points to What Can Ignite Texans' Run Game

The Houston Texans' run game, through 12 weeks of the NFL season, hasn't quite been a unit that really jumps off the page like some of the other strong rushing offenses have emerged to be throughout the season so far.

The Texans currently rank bottom-10 in the NFL for rushing yards per game (107.6), bottom-five in total rushing touchdowns (5), and rank in the bottom-10 for run rate (40.6%) amongst the league; showing that Houston, while not a bottom-feeder for rushing productivity, could certainly have ways to improve in the second half of the regular season.

Heading into their coming matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans outlined what could be the key for Houston's run game, find that aspired spark, and bringing a bit more balance to what the offensive side of the ball has to offer: that leans upon the offensive line.

"For our offensive line, the rushing game, we have to just stay connected on our blocks," Ryans said ahead of facing the Colts. "I think when we have double teams, we're coming off at the second level, if we stay connected and we finish our blocks, with the right mindset, we have good running lanes."

Ryans Calls on Texans' Offensive Line to Build Momentum on the Ground

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, one of the more porous run defenses in the NFL, the Texans and rookie standout Woody Marks took advantage in a big way. He finished with another strong share of the touches in the backfield with 16 carries and 74 yards; his highest mark for rushing yards in a single game this season.

With that performance, and other previous games on the calendar that Marks has popped off for a big day, both on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield, it shows that the talent and flashes are there that can add a bit more confidence for how well the Texans' rushing offense and the explosiveness of their rookie back can operate deeper into the season.

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) signals a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But for that momentum to build, it first starts with the offensive line handling the assignment in front of them, then for Marks to capitalize.

" I thought, Woody ran the ball well [against Buffalo]," Ryans said. "For him to play behind his pads, really keep his feet moving. That's how you have to run the football. So, we continue to block it well, we continue to make good decisions with our running backs, running the ball well, and we can run the ball effectively. "

Time will tell if the Texans will continue to lean on Marks against the Colts as they did facing the Bills, but the emphasis is clearly there from Ryans to maintain that consistency on the ground in order to further help C.J. Stroud and their potent air attack once their starter finds his way back into the fold.

