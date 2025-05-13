Nico Collins Sounds Off on Texans' Rookies Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel
The Houston Texans' wide receiver room is primed to look vastly different heading into the 2025 NFL season.
After the Texans' loss of Stefon Diggs and suffering from an injured Tank Dell, the stage was set for the Texans to address their receiving corps in a big way during this year's draft– effectively taking a swing on Iowa State wideout duo Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in rounds two and three, respectively.
And for the Texans, both of their implementation into this offense for the coming season should be major additions for Houston and their growth on that side of the ball from the 2024 campaign. Though with two rookies in Higgins and Noel primed to have a big role, it could inevitably lead for some growing pains to take place for a year-one player getting adjusted to the transition from college to the pros.
However, that's where Texans wideout Nico Collins comes in, Houston's veteran Pro Bowl pass-catcher who is now set to enter his fifth season pro. As a tenured and talented piece in the wide receiver room, he looks to be a potentially piece to help this incoming duo of rookies along in their adjustment to the NFL.
And when asking Collins, he seems more than willing to take on that veteran role.
“Man, it’s crazy how time flies," Collins said per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "It’s a blessing to be in this position, man. It’s only right for me to lead by example. I know they’re gonna push me, I’m gonna push them. That’s the only way we can get better and we’re gonna shine on Sundays. So, push each other and let them boys know, let the DBs know what’s up. I can’t wait to join the guys, man. I’m excited to get back with them boys, for sure.”
Both Higgins and Noel proved to be more than capable of taking on that large workload and target share during their time at Iowa State, as both of them logged over 1,000 yards in their last college season. And now, Collins can be a nice guide to taking those next steps in becoming a dominant pass-catching threat at the next level.
It Collins can rub off in the slightest for this new group of Texans receivers, this Houston offense should be in great shape entering 2025.
