Texans Land Painful Prediction That Will Enrage Houston Fans
The Houston Texans have won back-to-back AFC South division titles, and heading into last season, they were viewed as the heir to the Kansas City Chiefs' throne.
In terms of the latter, things have definitely changed.
While the Texans did go 10-7 and win the division in 2024, they did not play up to expectations, and they had some significant holes that could once again pose problems next season. Like their offensive line play, for example.
There is definitely a lot to like about Houston for the 2025 campaign, such as its stingy defense and its very enticing receiving corps that just added rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
However, there are also plenty of reasons to be cautious about the Texans, and Bleacher Report's Moe Moton fears that those concerns will become a reality next fall, resulting in Houston going just 9-8 and losing out on the AFC South to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"The Texans' offensive line will cost them some games, but their defense should balance out some of those losses with stifling performances in victories," Moton wrote. "Houston struggles early while first-time play-caller Nick Caley finds the right buttons to push, but the club still finishes above .500."
So, basically, the offensive line will have C.J. Stroud running for his life once again, and the offense will be unable to put together consistently strong performances.
Moton has the Jaguars going 10-7, which actually is a distinct possibility given that Jacksonville just added Travis Hunter and probably wasn't nearly as bad as its 4-13 record may have indicated last year.
The Texans may very well lose the division as a result of the issues they weren't able to completely rectify over the last couple of months.
