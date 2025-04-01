ESPN Links Texans to Underrated Prospect for Massive Need
The Houston Texans have had one main theme revolving around their work so far this offseason: offensive line changes.
Whether it be the flurry of moves to ship out guys from last year or bring new ones in via trades or free agency, it's effectively positioned this Texans unit upfront to look massively different compared to what was thrown out throughout last season.
Yet, even with the whirlwind of moves and acquisitions taking place up to this point, some still see the Texans not being done in their efforts to tweak the offensive line, perhaps with the draft as another prime position to make their aspired upgrades for the 2025 season and beyond.
In the eyes of ESPN draft expert Jordan Reid, there's one under-appreciated name in the mix the Texans could benefit from keeping an eye on with a mid-round pick later this offseason: Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaena, who could fill in as a huge contributor for this protection concerns.
"If the Texans continue to remodel their offensive line, Savaiinaea makes a lot of sense," Reid wrote. "With experience at both guard and tackle, he's a powerful blocker who shows high levels of pop in his hands and projects best on the interior at the next level."
Savaiinaea's versatility to transition from guard to tackle is a skillset the Texans could covet tremendously. Following their considerable adjustments at both tackle and the interior, having multiple linemen on the roster who can pivot from either the outside or inside could be a huge get to mitigate risk in case one or multiple aspired options don't pan out as expected.
In the case of Savaiinaea, he's got the size to matchup at any spot, has decent athleticism, and could factor in as a year one impact player in the right situation, maybe one that Houston could provide.
For the Texans, it wouldn't be a shock to see them double dip at offensive line within their first four picks within the top-100, and perhaps Savaiinaea could be an ideal name of that bunch for general manager Nick Caserio and Co. to target once the draft officially rolls around later this April.
