Texans HC Sounds Off on Major WR Addition
While the Houston Texans lost out on a big weapon as Stefon Diggs departed for the New England Patriots, they did manage to bring in another interesting piece to the offensive side of the ball to claim some of those targets by trading for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk.
In a low-risk, high-reward move, the Texans acquired Kirk as a reinforcement in this receiving room for the year ahead for the small price of a seventh-round pick, and could inevitably develop into having a huge role within this Houston offense and their hopeful success for 2025.
It's an acquisition that Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans sees significant value in, as he spoke about the addition of Kirk into Houston's offense for the year ahead.
"I love Christian [Kirk]– just his speed," Ryans said. "That's the one thing that jumps out about him; his redeeming trait. He's a fast player. He's made a lot of nice plays in the slot, running the deep routes in the slot, or it's the option routes, winning on third down. So, I'm excited to see what he brings on third down. I think he can really open up a lot of options for us on third down, especially from the inside position. He can be a friendly target for C.J. [Stroud]."
Kirk's last year with the Jaguars was cut short due to suffering from a broken collarbone during Week 8 of the season, though he remained a solid target in their offense when he was on the field. In the eight contests he was healthy, the wideout collected 379 yards on 27 receptions, hauling in one touchdowns in the process.
His last two seasons have been a bit injury-plagued, as he's missed 14 of his total 34 showings, which could lead to questions on how his availability will pan out within his new situation in Houston.
Yet, if Kirk is fully healthy for this offense, it's clear that Ryans has a critical role outlined for his new pass catcher. The veteran has proven capable of such a workload in the past, considering his previous 1,000-yard season logged in Jacksonville during the 2022 season, so if he's ready to go, expect a potential second coming of that being underway for the campaign ahead.
