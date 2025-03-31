Houston Texans' DeMeco Ryans Opens Up About Laremy Tunsil Trade
With the NFL Owners Meeting in full swing, Houston Texans' fans have now finally gained some insight to the recent trades and reports that have happened over the course of the 2025 offseason.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans cleared the air about the recent reports of the Texans' offensive line room being toxic on Monday, claiming that there was nothing toxic in the room.
"I think our guys in that [offensive line] room, they all competed," said Ryans. "They battled. It didn't always go how we wanted it to go, but there was nothing toxic in the room. Those guys showed up to work everyday, those guys were a tight group, they went out to dinner throughout the week, so I don't know where that report came from, but it's very incorrect."
The reports of the "toxic" room starting swirling when NFL writer Albert Breer stated in an article earlier this month that "the offensive line room in Houston last year went the wrong way, becoming borderline toxic."
In addition to denying the reports of the toxic room, Ryans also opened up about Houston's trade of star tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, saying that it was "really tough".
"Trading Laremy was really tough," said Ryans when asked about the trade. "There's nothing easy about that because Laremy is such a great player. You put the tape on Sunday, he's arguably one of the best one-on-one pass protectors in the NFL."
After trading for him back in 2019, Tunsil became a staple to the Texans offensive line unit, while also developing into one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Throughout his time in Houston, he was a five-time pro bowl selectee and allowed 13 sacks in his six-year stint.
While the trade was confusing for many fans, Ryans also believed that both parties benefited from the trade.
"It's hard to lose a player of his caliber, but also at the same time, it was a trade we felt was beneficial to both parties," stated Ryans. "We were able to get quality draft picks out of the trade and sent Laremy to a really good team as well. So I think we both benefited from the trade, but it's going to be hard to replace him as well."
Houston holds seven picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, including picks No. 25 and 58.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans HC Sounds Off on Major WR Addition
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Breaks Silence on Texans' Trade Acquisition
MORE: Houston Texans Newcomer Gets Honest on C.J. Stroud
MORE: Latest Texans Signing Reveals Biggest Goal for 2025
MORE: New Texans Addition Spurned Two Contenders to Join Houston