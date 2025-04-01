Texans Predicted to Land Huge Weapon in Massive Trade With Dolphins
The Houston Texans have certainly done a whole lot of wheeling and dealing this offseason, but not all of their moves have been received all that well.
With very limited financial flexibility, the Texans have been forced to get creative, and it has resulted in them making some polarizing trades.
Well, Houston could be in the market to swing yet another deal between now and the NFL Draft, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell thinks that moving up from the 25th overall pick is something that the Texans absolutely should consider.
Barnwell proposes that Houston send No. 25, a second-round selection and a third-rounder to the Miami Dolphins for the 13th overall pick and then says that the Texans could use that draft choice to land another weapon for C.J. Stroud.
"Trading up to No. 13 could get the Texans in position to take their pick of the non-Travis Hunter options at receiver," Barnwell wrote. "Would they beat the rival Colts to the punch for Tyler Warren? Could they land Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden? With Stroud likely signing a massive extension after next season, they can sustain their offense with cheaper pass-catching solutions."
Houston actually needs offensive line help more than anything right now, so the general consensus is that the Texans will address that hole with their first-round draft pick.
That's why trading up for a pass-catcher may not be the direction in which Houston decides to go in a few weeks, and to be perfectly honest, if Golden is the target, the Texans might even be able to stay at No. 25 and nab him. Or, at the very least, they probably won't have to trade to No. 13.
Surrendering three high draft picks to move up 12 spots would be a rsky move for Houston, and it seems hard to imagine that the Texans would do it .
