Houston Texans Coach Drops Injury Update on Top Weapon
The Houston Texans entered the 2024 NFL season with arguably the best-looking receiving corps in football, but it didn't take long for things to take a turn for the worse.
Nico Collins got banged up early, Stefon Diggs tore his ACL in October and Tank Dell suffered a gruesome knee injury late in the year that will almost surely cost him all of 2025.
Now, Diggs is gone, and with Dell recovering from such a major injury, the Texans are in flux at the wide receiver position heading into next season, regardless of the offseason additions they made.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans provided an update on Dell's status on Monday, and while things sounded positive, it doesn't really look like the young pass-catcher will be returning to the field anytime soon.
"He's working as hard anyone I've seen, trying to get himself back," Ryans told reporters, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. "We'll see how that process continues to go, but the main thing is he's doing well mentally. The physical part, the rehab process, he's putting the work in and putting himself in position, and whenever he comes back we'll be there for him."
There clearly isn't a timetable for Dell's return, which does not come as too much of a surprise given the severity of the injury. He suffered a dislocated knee, multiple torn ligaments and meniscus damage, which may even put his career in jeopardy.
In 14 games this past year, the 25-year-old caught 51 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in just 11 contests during his rookie campaign in 2023 due to a fractured fibula, and during that time, he snared 47 balls for 709 yards and seven scores.
